Alexzander Reversible Desk

This reversible desk has a clear, acrylic design that brings the right contemporary look to your home office or bedroom. It's made from acrylic lucite, and it's built on sleek, sled-style legs. This desk has a clean-lined silhouette with curved corners for a streamlined look that works well with glam and contemporary decors. We also love that its 31.5" wide surface is great for accommodating a laptop or small lamp. And the open space underneath lets you easily tuck in your office chair. Plus, this desk measures only 27.5" tall, so it's just right for smaller spaces.