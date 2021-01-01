Alexis Leopard Queen - African American Woman by Ify Ojo - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

Adding layers of color to your ensemble while filling your home with empty wall space, this stunning jungle-themed American Woman Art displays vibrant colors proven not to fade over extended periods of time. It is printed using Artist-grade poly-cotton blend canvas and fade-resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty Bubble Cushion, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. To clean, wipe with a damp cloth. Do not use cleaning solutions. Size: 12" H x 18" W x 3" D