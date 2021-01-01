From kirkland's
Alexi Beige and Gray Abstract Area Rug, 7x10
Advertisement
Our Alexi Beige and Gray Abstract Area Rug is made for the modern living room of your dreams! The abstract pattern and beautiful tones make this rug a stunning piece. Rug measures 7 ft. 10 in. in length x 10 ft. 6 in. in height Crafted of 58% polypropylene and 42% polyester Advanced power loom construction Abstract pattern Features a solid border Hues of light gray and beige Rug pad not included Made in Turkey Care: Vacuum regularly. Professional cleaning recommended. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.