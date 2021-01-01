From red barrel studio
Alexavior 69" LED Tree Floor Lamp
Advertisement
100% Brand new and high quality. Fashionable design can be adjusted freely, free adjustment, serpentine tube. Dual lamp independent switch. Wire outlet protective cover, effective protection to avoid long-term damage. Metal paint pole. Natural light LED technology gives the eyes a comfortable light source, simple and stylish, soft light, does not hurt the eyes. Using acrylic materials, using skilled craftsmanship. Universal lamp holder, widely used, practical. Ensures safety even in children's rooms or pets. Suitable for all kinds of decorations, such as urban, modern, medieval modern, minimalist and traditional style. The floor lamps radiate warm, beautiful light, creating a comfortable space that makes friends and family feel at home.