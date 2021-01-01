Constructed of solid hardwood and wood veneers, this TV stand is designed for longevity. The rich, hand-rubbed, multi-step finish is perfect for blending with the family of furniture that is already part of your home. Style, function and quality make this cabinet a wise choice for your home furnishings needs, and is sure to be a part of your home for years to come. Features 4 panel doors, 5 adjustable shelves, 1 fixed shelf and adjustable leveler in the legs. Top open storage space measures 23.38-in W x 6.13-in H. Middle enclosed storage space measures 23.38-in W x 16.5-in H. Side enclosed storage spaces measure 9.75-in W x 23.38-in H each. Includes a 90-day limited warranty. Crosley Furniture Alexandria Vintage Mahogany TV Cabinet (Accommodates TVs up to 50-in) in Brown | KF10002AMA