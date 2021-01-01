Something Navy Alexandra Tiered Ruffle Dress in Blush. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Something Navy Alexandra Tiered Ruffle Dress in Blush. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Cotton blend. Made in India. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. Tiered ruffle detail. Poplin fabric. SOMR-WD3. SWED000999. For the everyday icon. Founded by Arielle Charnas in 2009, Something Navy has evolved from a trusted style blog to a leading fashion brand and content destination that helps women celebrate their individual style. Featuring not-so-basic essentials with a fun and approachable flair, Something Navy is made for trendsetters who crave something aspirational, elevated, and timeless in their day to day.