Visual Comfort Alexandra Chandelier - Color: White - Size: 8 light

Intensify your home with a piece of transcendent luxury. The Alexandra Chandelier from Visual Comfort is a vibrant and eclectic modern chandelier that reveals new details each time it is looked at. Hanging from the ceiling at the end of a simple chainlink is a series of steel dishes, each growing in size as the silhouette flows downward. The extravagant and elegant lines and shapes expand, adding more curves and lines to marvel at. A series of candelabra-style bulbs and shades rest on the lowest tier of the piece, sending out a warm and inviting glow. Shape: Candelabra. Color: White. Finish: Crystal Glass and Natural Brass. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting