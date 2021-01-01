Recreate the mood in your dining room with this chandelier from the Alexa collection. Its antique bronze finish and round design are reminiscent of a tavern-like charm, and five etched, umber linen glass shades emit a soft glow throughout the space. This fixture is dimmable, so you can easily create your desired ambiance for the everyday breakfast routine or a Friday night dinner party. Its adjustable chain allows you to hang the light as high or low as you like to suit the space. Progress Lighting Alexa 5-Light Antique Bronze Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | P4459-20