Alex 5 Light Vanity Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Orange - Finish: Chrome - (3WS-7735TG-CR)

Add a pop of color to your modern bathroom with the Alex 5 Light Vanity Light. This modern vanity light features five white, square diffusers made from handcrafted glass that are decorated with an optional colored glass ring. Each shade conceals a single light source, and is supported by a rectangular steel tube that is connected to a square, metal backplate. When illuminated, this decorative vanity light provides diffused, task light that is perfect for above or alongside a mirror. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Orange. Finish: Chrome