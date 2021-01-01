Aleta Butterfly Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set

This unique Aleta dining room set with oval kitchen dinette table and chairs in matches ease and old-fashioned expressive style to suit just about any dining-room. The stable, tasteful dual pedestal base really adds a little quality along with a high level of support to this fabulous kitchen table set. The traditional styling of the dinette table set is boosted via a beveled edge tabletop with a low shine finish. The medium height hardwood dining chairs allow satisfaction in addition to strength. The lightly curved back of the dining room chairs is casually tapered towards the chair legs. Color: Black / Cherry, Pieces Included: 5 Pieces: 1 Table, 4 Chairs