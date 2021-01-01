From jbw
JBW Alessandra Rose Gold-tone Diamond Chronograph Dial Rose Gold-tone Steel Bracelet Ladies Watch JB-6217-L
Advertisement
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed bezel. Rose gold-tone dial with rose gold-tone hands and 21 diamonds / index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hours. Hattori Caliber VD53 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 20 mm. Band length: 7.5 inches. Deployment with push button clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Item Variations: JB 6217 L, JB.6217.L, JB6217L. JBW Alessandra Rose Gold-tone Diamond Chronograph Dial Rose Gold-tone Steel Bracelet Ladies Watch JB-6217-L.