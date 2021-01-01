Aleria 32 piece dinnerware set, service for 8 includes 8 complete place settings. These black stoneware tableware settings have an embossed weave design. Includes 8 large dinner plates, 8 trendy salad plates, 8 deep bowls, and 8 mugs of 12 oz. These home essentials are expertly crafted and artfully designed. 100% dishwasher and microwave safe for easy cleaning and durability. The hip, trendy design and organic shape pairs exquisitely with both formal and casual cutlery, as well as with your favorite glassware and tablecloths. Latitude run creates unforgettable dinnerware to make every occasion memorable. Thank you for choosing latitude run, where dishes come true. Color: White