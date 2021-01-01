The ALEENA 100 sandals deliver the signature minimalist sensibility of our NUDIST sandal in a streamlined square-toe slide silhouette. They feature the same 100-mm stiletto heel the NUDIST as well as an updated-yet-understated take on our double-strap design by way of clean modern lines. Of course with a heel height like this it is specially engineered to have the most flattering design and have the most comfortable fit. It's the definition of high-fashion high-function high heels. Stuart Weitzman Aleena 100 Sandals, Black Patent Leather, Size: 5 Medium