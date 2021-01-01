Aleeana Style 11" Pink Lily Table Lamp

This Aleeana style table lamp brings a timeless and classic look that will complement any home. The sturdy Alloy Zinc base features an allover intricate design an antique bronze finish for a versatile look. Its unique lampshade is comprised of 88 pieces of glass to create the floral design of blooming pink flowers. When lit with one 25W light bulbs (not included), it transforms the home with multicolored light. It is the perfect addition to add character and charm to the living room, office, bedroom or anywhere that needs a touch of elegance and beauty.