Aleah 100% Cotton Solid Room Darkening Thermal Pinch Pleat Single Curtain Panel

This single curtain panel brings chic elegance to your windows with its French pleated details. It's made from 100% cotton, and it showcases a two-toned hue for a layered look in your living room or bedroom. This curtain features thermal insulation to keep you warm on chilly days. It also has a room darkening feature that lets you sleep in on Sunday, and it has a weighted hem that keeps it from blowing around. Something to keep in mind: When it comes time to clean, we recommend bringing this curtain to your dry cleaning professionals. Curtain Color: Black, Size per Panel: 25" x 96"