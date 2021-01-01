24" x 36" Haldron Wood Framed Arch Decorative Wall Mirror Rustic Brown/Black - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

The Haldron wood arch mirror embodies the casual feel of a timeless aesthetic. Our version of this traditional-style mirror includes a natural iron fretwork, and a wide wood profile finished in a rustic brown finish. It will provide radiance while balancing a room’s ambiance. The mirror's internal metal fretwork is an impressive detail inspired by a classical window design. It features a textured rustic finish that adds a dramatic touch to the interior metal design and mirror underneath. This decorative piece is a great addition to your traditional-themed rooms. It comes with metal D-ring hangers attached to the back for easy wall mounting. This wall mirror is ideal for above a sofa, over a mantle, or any wall space that needs brightening and interest. In entryways, bedrooms, or hallways, this arched mirror will create a stunning reflective window wall. The outer display dimensions are 24 inches across by 36 inches high. Give your living spaces a visual makeover while illuminating the area with this beautiful arch mirror.