Aldo Coastal Power Loom Gray Area Rug

Tie your whole coastal-inspired room together with this area rug. It showcases a light gray color that's decorated with a white trellis pattern that features rope with knots for a nautical flair. Machine-made in Turkey from durable polypropylene, this rug is stain-resistant so it can withstand daily wear and tear. The medium 0.39" pile height makes it an easy addition to high traffic rooms that need a boost of cozy like your living room. For added cushioning and to prevent this rug from slipping, we recommend adding a rug pad underneath. Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 7'