From loveshackfancy
LoveShackFancy Aldina Dress in Pink. - size M (also in XS)
Advertisement
LoveShackFancy Aldina Dress in Pink. - size M (also in XS) LoveShackFancy Aldina Dress in Pink. - size M (also in XS) Self: 70% cotton 30% silkLining: 100% cotton. Made in Vietnam. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Partial front loop button closure with smocked waist. Embroidered eyelet trim. LESH-WD408. D1131-786. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.