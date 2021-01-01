From visual comfort
Alderly Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (CHC 4392PN-WG)
The Alderly Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort features both simplistic design and an elegant aesthetic, yielding a piece of ceiling lighting that will suit the aesthetic desires of a variety of owners. The flush mount ceiling light features a multi-tiered cylindrical design, with a stocky cylindrical frame holding the bulbs within and a more expansive, slimmer cylindrical canopy at the top. A Glass diffuser resides at the bottom of the fixture, and thin slits adorn the sides for light to shine out of. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel