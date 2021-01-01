From hinkley
Alchemy Chandelier by Hinkley - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (30529LCB)
The Alchemy Chandelier from Hinkley Lighting offers a sculptural simplicity to its surroundings. It starts with an open steel frame dropped from a round canopy to a crossbar by two parallel down rods that support a ring structure replete with upward-facing lamping of various heights. Each small lamp is set beneath a rounded shade of clear glass that curves inward towards its base, clearly inspired by the vintage chemistry flasks that give the fixture its name. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Brass. Finish: Lacquered Brass