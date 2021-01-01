Alchemi Toothbrush Holder by Dezi Home - Color: Bronze - Finish: Chrome - (D3.416.OWB)

Alchemi Toothbrush Holder by Dezi Home brings functional design to a new level with a functional container that can be used on any counter top or placed in the Alchemi Multi Function Bar to save counter space. Use with the matching Alchemi collection for a cohesive look for all your bathroom necessities. Dezi Home is a company that approaches home accessories from a different angle. They believe that sometimes you have to step back and take a fresh look at what once seemed obvious, even when youre talking about something as ordinary as a towel bar or a soap holder. Thats the step that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old World Bronze