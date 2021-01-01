Alcester Striped Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels

Add a pop of pattern and color with these purple blackout curtains specially made for a girl's nursery or girls' room. These drapes feature an eye-catching stripes design dominated by purple and gray with a hint of pink. These panels drape beautifully as they are lined with tightly woven blackout fabric that provides insulation from light and temperature changes. These drapes are expertly crafted in a sewing studio by talented seamstresses from start to finish. Enjoy the exquisite details of custom drapery in a ready-made format. Size per Panel: 64" W x 90" L