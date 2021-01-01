From sonneman lighting
ALC Small LED Conduit Mount by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (3066.13-FN25)
The ALC Small LED Conduit Mount by SONNEMAN Lighting balances simplistic design and brilliant innovation. A stylish finish covers a smooth, uniform frame, packing the small body with modern allure. Elegant LED lighting pours through a simple lens and highlights the surrounding body, accenting the fixture and the overhead space. The downlighting brings graceful functionality to kitchens, dining rooms and hallways, delivering an excellent mix of style and use to contemporary living spaces. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel