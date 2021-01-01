From andover mills
Albritton Platform Bed
Advertisement
This platform bed pairs a minimal silhouette with open designs that complement your traditional bedroom décor. Its frame is made from metal, and it has a neutral finish that blends in with a variety of color palettes. The square headboard features simple geometric designs in different sizes for a classic touch in your space. And extra space underneath lets you tuck away boxes, storage bins, and a quilt for cold nights. But what we really love is that this platform bed arrives with center support legs, side rails, and a metal slat kit that eliminates the need for a box spring. A mattress is sold separately. Color: Black, Size: Twin