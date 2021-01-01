From dockers
Dockers Albright
Stay cozy throughout the day with the Dockers Albright slip-on loafer. They feature a distressed synthetic upper and a durable, TPR outsole with grooved lugs for added traction. Dual goring for flexibility. Soft textile linings for all-day wear. Footbed treated with Cleansport NXT: Technology that provides odor control and promotes good foot health. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.