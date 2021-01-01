From winston porter
Albreda Metal Dining Table
Brighten up your patio space with this beautiful black patio table. The rain flower printed top is very appealing. With the included umbrella hole, you can purchase your desired umbrella to shield you from the sun. This table will enhance your bistro, cafe, restaurant, hotel or home patio space. The table was designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Pair this table with our rain flower design chairs to complete the look.