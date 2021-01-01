Albino Rare Giraffe Floral Red Poppy Punk Style for Women Tank Top

This is an illustration of a leucistic giraffe covered in red poppy floral patterns and golden vines with a pink background. Awesome present for punk rock moms, trendy teens, tattoo artists, or grandkids who love safari animals. This stylish albino giraffe has a beautiful color palette of rosy red and icy blue. Whether you're into gardening, enjoying a nature hike, going to the zoo, or rocking out at a punk music concert, this fierce giraffe is for you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem