Christofle - Albi Vegetable/Potato Ladle
Bring traditional style to your dining table with this Albi vegetable/potato ladle from Christofle. Inspired by the straight lines of the cathedral in Albi, France, it's classic in design and made from the finest Christofle silver plating. The Albi range is dishwasher safe, use powder detergent only, no liquids or gels & open the door after the cycle is finished to avoid condensation marks. A wonderful addition to your home, there is a wide range of Albi flatware also available to create an elegant table setting. Key features: * Material: Christofle silver plated * Approx. dimensions: L20.5cm * Classic traditional design * Made from the finest Christofle silver * Inspired by the straight lines of the cathedral in Albi, France * Dishwasher safe - use powder detergent only * More flatware styles available from Christofle