Alberton End Table with Storage

Handmade by craftsman with 100% solid Acacia Hardwood. The concrete top is hand-mixed with slight differences in the finish and edge texture. The uniqueness and imperfections are part of the beauty of each piece -- no two pieces are exactly alike. Each concrete top has a hand-placed screen mesh for added strength. In addition, the concrete color may vary from one piece to another, and the concrete tone may also change over time. While we hand-seal each concrete tabletop, this is real concrete, and it will stain like any other concrete. You will treasure this solid Acacia Hardwood end table with its beautiful concrete top!