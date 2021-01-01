From loon peak

Alberton End Table with Storage

$449.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Handmade by craftsman with 100% solid Acacia Hardwood. The concrete top is hand-mixed with slight differences in the finish and edge texture. The uniqueness and imperfections are part of the beauty of each piece -- no two pieces are exactly alike. Each concrete top has a hand-placed screen mesh for added strength. In addition, the concrete color may vary from one piece to another, and the concrete tone may also change over time. While we hand-seal each concrete tabletop, this is real concrete, and it will stain like any other concrete. You will treasure this solid Acacia Hardwood end table with its beautiful concrete top!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com