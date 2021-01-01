Albertine Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (TOB 2340BZ/HAB-L)

An angular modern fixture, the Albertine Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort offers a refined sense of stability while gently illuminating the area around it. Designed by Thomas OBrien, the sconce dramatically showcases its open lamping through reflection off the smooth rectangular backplate. The fixture then employs a larger metal-edged screen to obscure the light from direct view. The Albertine is an excellent choice as either a single statement piece to brighten up dark corners or installed as part of a series evenly spaced along the walls of large living spaces or hallways. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Bronze with Brass