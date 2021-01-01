Albaugh Reversible L-Shape Desk

This desk compliments and matches any decor. Leveling glides on the bottom of each leg are individually adjustable so you have a steady table with no wobble. Assembly is a snap with just a few screws to attach the legs to the desktop. The desk is constructed of a thermally fused melamine laminate desktop that is 1" thick. Laminates are scratch, stain, and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. Color (Top/Frame): Cherry/Black, Size: 29" H x 60" W x 66" D