Picket House Furnishings Alba Gun Metal Swivel Chair

The Picket House Furnishings Alba Swivel Accent Chair is going to be a knockout in your home. This chair features a thick, seat cushion that is super comfy and will have you never wanting to get out of this chair. Chrome, nail head trim is outlined along the edges of the chair, instantly adding extra flair to this already stylish piece. The chair also comes with one pillow that matches the transitional colors that the chair comes in. Add this swivel accent piece to your home today for a look that will never go out of style. Color: Gun Metal.