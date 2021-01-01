Alayah Desk
Description
Modern Style Desk for Home Office, Sturdy Writing Desk, Computer Desk 47'' Specifications: Colour:Brown,Black Net weight: 16.2 kg (35.7 pounds) Gross weight: 17 kg(37.4 pounds) Materials:Particleboard and metal frame Product size: 120 x 60 x 75 cm(47.24 x 23.62 x 29.52 inch) Package dimensions:123 x 61 x 8.5 cm Desktop thickness:1.5 cm(0.59 inch) Feature: Thicker and Tougher desk legs provide extra stability for this simple but elegantly designed computer desk. Legs made of heavy duty powder coated steel which ensures durability. This fantastic desk will suit all of your business needs. With 2 tiers bookcase shelves with drop off design you will have enough room to manage all your paperwork. It is made of particle board and metal frame. Easy to assemble. Perfectly suitable for all types of rooms: bedroom, living room, home office, study room etc. Matters needing attention: Because product dimensions are measured manually, slight deviations may occur. Package including:1 x computer deskFeatures:DeskComputer deskTableModern style computer deskStuding tableWriting deskHome deskThicker and tougher desk legs provide extra stability for this simple but elegantly designed computer desk. Legs made of heavy-duty powder-coated steel which ensures durability. This fantastic desk will suit all of your business needs. With 2 tiers bookcase shelves with a drop-off design, you will have enough room to manage all your paperwork. It is made of particleboard and metal frame. Perfectly suitable for all types of rooms: Bedroom, living room, home office, study room, etc. Matters needing attention: Because product dimensions are measured manually, slight deviations may occur.Desk Type: Writing desk;Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: Black/BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Particle Board/ChipboardTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 110.23Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS