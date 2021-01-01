Alaska Day Bear with Traditional Alaska Blue Colors, Alaskan T-Shirt

Alaska Day is a legal holiday in the U.S. state of Alaska, observed on October 18. It is the anniversary of the formal transfer of the Territory of Alaska from Russia to the United States, which occurred on Friday, October 18, 1867. Alaska's territorial legislature declared Alaska Day a holiday in 1917. It is a paid holiday for state employees. Celebrate your state pride with this beautiful graphic, great gift idea for Alaskan. Alaska wildlife is amazing, cold, quiet, and peaceful. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem