From casio
Casio Alarm World Time Quartz Ladies Watch MSGS500G-7A
Gold-tone stainless steel case with a white resin strap. Fixed gold-tone bezel. Luminious gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38.8 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, shock resistant, solar powered, led light (super illuminator), world time, 31 time zones, countdown timer, alarm, full auto-calendar (to year 2099). Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Casio Alarm World Time Quartz Ladies Watch MSGS500G-7A.