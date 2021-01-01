From orren ellis
Alarik Extension Dining Table
Advertisement
Features:Table Shape: RectangularTop Material: WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: MetalBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Top Color: Base Color (Finish: White Lacquer, Wenge, Sonoma): SilverTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Mechanism: Seating Capacity: 6Table Base Type: PedestalCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporarySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseDS Wood Tone (Finish: Sonoma): Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overhang Measurement on each side: 13"Distance between the long edge of the table and the next closest piece of the stand: 16"Overall Length - End to End: Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: 63Overall Length When Fully Extended: 94.5Overall Width - Front to Back: 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Leg Height - Top to Bottom: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 170Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Finish: White Lacquer