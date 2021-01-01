From kobi halperin
Kobi Halperin Alara Shirred Silk Blouse
Textured shirring at the neck and cuffs defines this silk blouse. Shirred mockneck Long sleeves Pullover style Shirred cuffs Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in womens ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Black. Size: XS.