From harriet bee
Alanna Full Solid Wood Platform Bed with Trundle
Your restful retreat plays two very important roles in your home: whisking you off toward dreamland each night and providing an eye-catching focal point in your master suite. Refresh your sleep ensemble with this stylish platform bed made from solid rubberwood awash in a neutral gray finish. Showcasing a clean-lined silhouette with panel accents on the headboard, it brings a touch of contemporary appeal to your sleep scale. Plus, it includes a trundle bed to accommodate additional guests during sleepovers, family gatherings, and more! Attach the included surface mount turbo charger and keep all your electronics charged and ready to go!