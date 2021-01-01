From red barrel studio
Alaja 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Gather around the table with this simplistic modern dining set, designed with a sleek silhouette, and finished in a warm espresso lacquer. Refreshingly minimal and neutral in design, this dining set will seamlessly add that finishing touch you’ve been looking for. This dining set includes a table and 4 matching chairs making for a functional yet compact design that is able to comfortably fit in small spaces while fully accommodating your family. Designed with style and practicality in mind, keep your tabletop clutter-free with the hidden bottom shelf where you can tuck away magazines, chargers, decorative baskets, and more.