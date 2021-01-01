From safavieh

Alaia Side Table - Red - Safavieh

A stay in Belgravia's most decadent new hotel inspired this modern nightstand. Finely crafted to evoke traditional style with a modern edge, its gently curved legs and chic silver hardware make it timeless. Designers love its ample storage drawer. Constructed from Rubber wood and iron with a NC Coating finish, this night stand is able to hold up to twenty five pounds. The Alaia night stand is the perfect addition for Glam, Traditional or Transitional style interiors.

