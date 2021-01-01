From sonneman lighting
Aku Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (7216.74-WL)
The Aku Outdoor LED Wall Sconce from SONNEMAN Lighting represents intricate zen-like arc cutouts across a luminous rectilinear volume, casting LED illumination to emit ample light around any backyard or patio it adorns. For added convenience, this product can be installed in vertical or horizontal orientations to accommodate one's setting. Suitable for use inside and out, the Aku is also suitable for hallways and anywhere compact, efficient illumination is needed. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Grey. Finish: Textured Gray