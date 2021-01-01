Ajur 220 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sateen Flat Sheet

Unusually fine linens "Openwork" lace pattern. Thin, exquisite pattern reminiscent of the famous French Chantilly lace. The fabric is linen woven from this airy lace. A pleasant shade of cocoa combined with chocolate color looks very comfortable and cozy. Imitation delicate lace and warm, "delicious" palette of colors in this set – the best decoration for a classic interior, a bedroom in the French style, or a romantic setting. The fabric of bed linen is a delicate and dense royal satin, which is made of long-fiber cotton of the highest quality. This durable fabric is hygienic, perfectly absorbs moisture, will last a long time. In addition, the specially treated front side of the royal satin is extremely pleasant to the touch, like a velvety peach. Size: Twin