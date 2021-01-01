From body glove
Body Glove Ajana Dress Cover-Up
Go from the sand to your favorite cafe in the Ajana Dress Cover-Up! Loose fit cover-up features nautical stripes and tassels at sides for a fun look. Lightweight and breathable fabrication for all-day comfort. Round neckline. Dolman sleeves. Handkerchief hemline. Side slits. Logo hit at back nape. 100% rayon. Machine wash, hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 44 1 2 in If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.