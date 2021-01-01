AJ Floor Lamp by Louis Poulsen - Color: Red - Finish: Glossy - (5744904632)

Designed for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, the AJ Floor Lamp from Louis Poulsen modern classic features an asymmetrical shape and tiltable head. The sleek, understated design ensures this floor lamp can complement many different established motifs. This modern light emits downward directed light. The angle of the shade can be adjusted to optimize light distribution, and the shade is painted white on the inside to ensure a soft, comfortable light. Formed over seventy years ago when renowned Danish architect, Poul Henningsen, came together with Louis Poulsen and began to combine a brilliant mix of technology and design to craft influential lighting. Color: Red. Finish: Rusty Red