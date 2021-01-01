Aitken 2 - Light 17" Shaded Geometric Flush Mount
Description
Features:Installation: Dry locationsBulb not includedUL listedCUL listedMade in USAProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 2Fixture Design: ShadedFixture Shape: GeometricLight Direction: AmbientFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Country of Origin: United StatesLife Stage: KidSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernIP Rating: Spefications:Voltage: 120VAccommodates (2) 60W Incandescent bulbsUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Body Height - Top to Bottom: 7.5Body Width - Side to Side: 17Body Depth - Front to Back: 17Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Old Iron, Shade Color: Khaki