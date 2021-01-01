PHONESOAP AirSoap Filterless Antibacterial Air Purifier, White/Charcoal

AirSoap filters and kills 99.99% of viruses that HEPA air purifier filters cannot using revolutionary air purifying technology. Utilizing 4 levels of unique ecofriendly collecting plates, it removes big particles like hair and pet dander while killing airborne bacteria and gems, zaps and destroys viruses, pollen and mold spores while also removing smoke an odor. Using revolutionary Electric Wind technology through its filter less air purifying system, it creates a safe yet powerful plasma field that captures and polarizes nano viruses that stick to the graphene plate inside the AirSoap device, killing viruses even as small as 14.6 mm. The modern and sleek AirSoap design houses reusable collection plates you can hand wash and dry or place in the dishwasher creating less waste for the environment, while leaving more money in your pocket. Color: White/Charcoal.