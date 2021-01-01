Airis Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Steel - (307920-1038)

The Airis Coastal Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge is a straightforward industrial piece that uses its bold metal accents in a concise way. Hand-forged aluminum with a robust outdoor finish makes up the structure of the piece. Its rectangular mount functions as the canvas for the light, which fans out gently from the cylindrical aluminum shade. A rectangular trim hood adds a perpendicular accent to the piece. The piece offers ambient light and elegant shadows that look flawless on a backyard patio. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting