Aircraft Mechanic Engineer - Airplane Technician Tote Bag

Repairing aircraft, planes and helicopters is your thing? You consider yourself as a mechanic? Great surprise for a aircraft mechanic or helicopter mechanic who is handling wrenches, motors and motorblocks like no one else. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.