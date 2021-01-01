Best Aviation Pilot Humor Gifts & Tees Aircraft Jet Engine Realistic Airplane Pilot Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Awesome airplane jet engine schematic theme design for all passionate about aircraft. If you are an aviator and a pilot then this is for you. Have this on to show off your love for mechanical parts of airplane and flying. This Aircraft Jet Engine Airplane design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Trending tops and styles for yourself, friends, family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only