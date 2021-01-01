From generic
Airblown Inflatables Light Draped Ghost, 12'
Greet your Halloween guests with this festive Airblown Inflatables Light Draped Ghost. This spooktacular inflatable is a perfect addition to any Halloween scene, and the setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down, and watch the magic unfold. Once your inflatable is ready, you'll be able to enjoy the view of the terrifyingly spooky ghost's spectacular light show, which is put on by the ghost's included LED lights, and ghoulish expression. Display this fun Halloween decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Airblown Inflatables to create a custom scene. Make this Halloween your most terror-rific yet with seasonal decorations like the Airblown Inflatables Light Draped Ghost.